Crime

Assault early Monday sends woman to hospital: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 9:56 am
Police car at the scene of an assault View image in full screen
A woman is in hospital after an attack on Elgin Avenue early Monday morning. . Corey Callaghan / Global News

A woman is in hospital after police say she was attacked on Elgin Avenue early Monday.

Police say the attack happened at around 4:45 a.m in the 500 block of Elgin between Kate and Isabel streets.

Police were responding to a weapons-related incident when they found the injured woman. She was sent to hospital in an unstable condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Early-morning violence in Winnipeg leads to one death, one hospitalization

No roads have closed as a result of the incident and traffic can still pass through.

Officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

 

 

