Assault early Monday sends woman to hospital: Winnipeg police

A woman is in hospital after police say she was attacked on Elgin Avenue early Monday.
Police say the attack happened at around 4:45 a.m in the 500 block of Elgin between Kate and Isabel streets.
Police were responding to a weapons-related incident when they found the injured woman. She was sent to hospital in an unstable condition.
No roads have closed as a result of the incident and traffic can still pass through.
Officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.
