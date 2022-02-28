Assault early Monday sends woman to hospital: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital after police say she was attacked on Elgin Avenue early Monday.

Police say the attack happened at around 4:45 a.m in the 500 block of Elgin between Kate and Isabel streets.

Police were responding to a weapons-related incident when they found the injured woman. She was sent to hospital in an unstable condition.

No roads have closed as a result of the incident and traffic can still pass through.

Officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

