Arrest of Peterborough convoy organizer live-streamed on social media

An organizer of a “slow roll” convoy protest in Peterborough, Ont., live-streamed his own arrest following the event on Saturday afternoon.

Protesting COVID-19 mandates, the convoy consisted of an estimated 100 vehicles, according to the Peterborough Police Service. The vehicles travelled from the north end of the city and ended at Morrow Park on Roger Neilson Way.

City police said the convoy “adhered to all rules of the road.”

However, around 2:30 p..m. on his live Facebook feed, convoy organizer Tyler Berry is seen seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked on George Street. when approached by city police officers.

In the video — being recorded by an unidentified woman in the driver’s seat — Berry opens the vehicle window and an officer presents a document, stating it is an arrest warrant. The officer requests Berry open the vehicle door and exit.

Berry repeatedly says, “I don’t consent,” and refuses to open the door, claiming, “I do not wish to co-operate with your corporation. Because Peterborough Police is a corporation to make money. You understand that?”

Around eight minutes into the 22-minute video, an officer warns the window will be smashed unless the door is open.

An officer then uses a tool that breaks the passenger side window and Berry is removed from the vehicle and is seen lying on the ground before officers drag him to a cruiser.

View image in full screen A Peterborough Police Service officer shows an arrest warrant for Tyler Berry. Berry reacts after an office breaks a window after he refused to exit the vehicle. Facebook video screenshots

A short time later, a group gathered outside the police station on Water Street protesting Berry’s arrest.

Although police do not release names of individuals, the service said a 31-year-old man “who participated in the convoy” was arrested on George Street on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on Feb. 17.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday. Details are not available on Sunday’s hearing.

Berry’s Feb. 17 court appearance was in connection with his arrest on Jan. 20 after an incident on Jan. 19 at the home of Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of heath, Dr. Thomas Piggott. Berry — who again posted the incident on social media — and a 54-year-old woman were both charged with criminal harassment and intimidation of a health official.

Berry in December 2021 also identified himself as one of 10 individuals charged under the Highway Traffic Act for staging and participating in a Christmas parade in the city without proper permits. Various offences were named, including careless driving, unnecessary slow driving, failure to stop at a red traffic light, and failure to stop for an emergency vehicle

Saturday’s “slow roll convoy was the second one in consecutive weekends. On Feb. 19, two men were arrested following a confrontation during the convoy along Brealey Drive in the city’s west end.

