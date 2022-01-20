Protesters return to Peterborough medical officer of health’s residence

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested after protesters for the second time in five days showed up outside the home of Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health on Wednesday night.

The health unit on Thursday morning said its weekly media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic hosted by Dr. Thomas Piggott scheduled for noon would be postponed until Friday due to “events that happened at the personal residence of Dr. Piggott last night and his need to be with his family.”

The health unit did not disclose details on the incident.

However, videos circulating on social media show individuals outside Piggott’s residence in East City, reportedly delivering a “Cease & Desist Order” letter to Piggott, demanding that he stop advocating the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and what they call “ongoing crimes against humanity.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a video a woman is seen knocking on Piggott’s door, initially welcoming him to the neighbourhood. Piggott, standing in the doorway, inquires about another individual behind the woman who was video recording the incident. Piggott then promptly closes the door as the woman yells “you’ve been served” and leaves an envelope outside the door.

Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the scene. In another video, an officer is seen talking to a woman outlining why police were called to the scene.

“I cannot tell him he cannot feel threatened like someone tried to hit him,” the officer says. “If he felt threatened, so be it.”

ARREST MADE:

On Thursday afternoon, police said a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident which occurred around 7 p.m.

Police say officers responded to the home about a “group of protesters.” A warrant was requested and issued for one person involved in the incident.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers located and arrested a Peterborough man on the warrant. He was charged with criminal harassment, intimidation of a health official

He was also served with a court summons on two charges of mischief in connection with an unsanctioned parade in the city on Dec. 11, 2021.

The accused was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough Police takes these incidents seriously and, in this case, has laid a charge under the new Bill C-3 provisions of the Criminal Code,” police said.

Police did not identify the accused. However, in several videos, a man identified as Tyler Berry — who has been a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and provincial protocols— highlighted his arrest and release.

Police declined multiple interview requests with Global News Peterborough on Thursday. Police stated they would be present Friday during the health unit’s weekly briefing to answer questions.

Previous incidents

On Saturday, Jan. 15, individuals gathered outside Piggott’s residence. Police say they received calls from neighbours about “a protest of a number of people” in front of a home in East City.

Piggott on Saturday night said he and his family were “fine” and he apologized to his neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you everyone for the kind words & ❤ – we are all fine.

I'm deeply sorry to my #ptbo neighbours, many of whom I haven't even had the pleasure to meet yet, who had to endure that.

Spread more love not COVID. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 16, 2022

Police on Monday would not acknowledge where the protest occurred but said they were investigating the incident.

Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith called the protest outside Piggott’s home “disgusting” while Peterborough—Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri condemned the gathering.

“I want to be clear, I condemn this behaviour,” tweeted Ferreri. “When protests turn into personal attacks on our public health workers, a line must be drawn. I urge my constituents to exercise your rights peacefully; void of harassment and intimidation. Leave the home out of it. Period. We must continue to stand firm in our shared support of Peterborough’s public health care workers in order to ensure their safety at home.”

Absolutely disgusting actions today by the antivax group. Trying to intimidate our MOH by protesting at his home. I sincerely hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.@twpiggott @Ptbohealth — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) January 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

1/2 I have just been informed of protests being held in front of the home of Peterborough’s Medical Officer of Health. I want to be clear, I condemn this behaviour. When protests turn into personal attacks on our public health workers, a line must be drawn. — Michelle Ferreri (@mferreriptbokaw) January 15, 2022

A day prior on Jan. 14, individuals gathered outside the health unit’s office building on King Street. Piggott on that day said he and his staff were being disrupted from work by “threatening antivaxxers.”

“Enough already,” he tweeted. “Everyone has the right to expressing their beliefs, no matter how wrong they may be. But not at our expense. Healthcare workers and public health need protection and can’t be the site of these terrorizing demonstrations.”

Gotta love Friday's where instead of focusing on protecting the public's health and responding to this pandemic my @Ptbohealth team and I are ensuring our staff and building is safe from the threatening antivaxxers protesting out front. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In late October 2021, police charged one man after they say a group of individuals gained access to a secure office area of the health unit where employees were working. A video of the event on bitchute.com showed individuals handing out letters as a “notice of liability for their participation in vaccine administration and ongoing crimes against humanity.”

— more to come