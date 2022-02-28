Ontario to establish basic gig worker rights including $15 minimum wage

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is set to introduce legislation that would establish employment standards for gig workers, including minimum wage and regular pay days.

The Digital Platform Workers’ Rights Act will be separate from the Employment Standards Act.

It proposes to cover ride share and delivery drivers, as well as others who are offered work assignments through digital platforms.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton, who is set to announce the details later today, said it will establish foundational rights for gig workers in a Canadian first, though he expects other provinces will follow Ontario’s lead.

“No gig worker should make less than minimum wage,” he said in an interview.

“No gig worker should be fired without notice or explanation. And no one, period, should have to travel out of Canada to resolve a workplace dispute or sign a contract they don’t understand. That’s the essence of the changes we’re making to fix these injustices that are happening.”

Proposed rights within the bill include the guarantee that workers will get written information detailing how platforms’ algorithms work, how pay is calculated, how operators’ performance rating systems work and how operators collect tips.

It would also establish a recurring pay period and a $15 minimum wage for active hours that’s tied to the provincial minimum wage, while barring operators from withholding tips and prohibiting reprisal against workers for exercising their rights under the act.

The proposed legislation would also require operators to give workers notice of and rationale for their removal from a platform if they are removed for more than 24 hours, and it would see digital platform work disputes resolved in Ontario.

The bill is set to be introduced today. It won’t address the employment status of the app-based gig workers – who are largely classified as contractors and not employees – but the province says it will give them employment rights.

“These measures in this specific legislation provide a core set of rights for gig workers, but they aren’t an endpoint,” McNaughton said.

“As our track record shows, we’re not slowing down on protections for workers. But certainly, the core rights that we’re bringing forward are going to lift wages for all gig workers and provide more protections for them.”

Establishing basic rights for gig workers was one of 21 recommendations put forward last year by a committee of experts tasked by the government with looking at labour market disruptions from the pandemic.

In its final report, the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee advised the province to establish basic rights for gig workers like minimum wage, benefits, pay stubs, regular wages and notice of termination with severance pay.

It also recommended that the committee create a “dependent contractor” category for gig workers. Groups representing gig workers have said they are opposed to that idea and instead think workers should be recognized as employees so that they have the same rights.

Earlier this month, McNaughton said the Progressive Conservative government would look into developing a “portable benefits” plan that isn’t tied to employers, for people like gig workers who don’t have health or dental coverage.

An expert panel tasked with coming up with ideas for running that program is due to make recommendations this summer after the June election.

