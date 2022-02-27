Teen suffers life-threatening injuries following altercation: Oxford OPP

Oxford County OPP say a teen suffered life-threatening injuries following an altercation Friday night.
Police say emergency crews responded to a disturbance at an address on Main Street East in Norwich Township around 10:38 p.m. Friday.
A 16-year-old had suffered an injury from an “edged weapon,” police say.
The teen was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
No suspect description was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
