Teen suffers life-threatening injuries following altercation: Oxford OPP

Oxford County OPP say a teen suffered life-threatening injuries following an altercation Friday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to a disturbance at an address on Main Street East in Norwich Township around 10:38 p.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old had suffered an injury from an “edged weapon,” police say.

The teen was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

