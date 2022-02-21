Menu

Traffic

Victim of Chatham, Ont. highway crash identified, truck convoy was ‘contributing factor’: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 21, 2022 11:15 am
opp View image in full screen
Police say an ongoing truck convoy protest was indirectly involved and was a contributing factor to this crash. OPP

OPP have identified the driver who died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 last month in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Police say the collision took place around 9:36 a.m. on Jan. 27 on Highway 401 west of Bloomfield Road, and involved a small car and a pickup truck that had been towing an ATV.

The driver and lone occupant of the small car was airlifted from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Robert Anthony Charron of Chatham.

Police say an ongoing truck convoy protest was indirectly involved and a contributing factor to this crash, but no further information was provided.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick 

