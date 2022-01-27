Crash on eastbound 401 near Chatham-Kent sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 on Thursday following a two-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:36 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the highway just west of the Bloomfield Road interchange, and involved a small car and a pickup truck that had been towing an ATV, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and police say the driver and lone occupant of the small car was airlifted from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Few other details have been made public by the OPP.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation, but reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Serious crash closes the eastbound lanes of #Hwy401 just west of Bloomfield Road @MunicCK. 3 people taken to hospital, 1 with serious life-threatening injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate. Updates to be provided when new info becomes available. Please #DriveSafely. ^es pic.twitter.com/yo3UZkg6lW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 27, 2022

UPDATE – All eastbound lanes on #Hwy401 near Bloomfield Road @MunicCK are now open. A BIG #ThankYou to the motoring public for their patience and all Emergency Services and Good Samaritans that assisted today. Take care and stay safe. Ed ^es — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 27, 2022

Advertisement