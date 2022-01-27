Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash on eastbound 401 near Chatham-Kent sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2022 3:01 pm
Crash on eastbound 401 near Chatham-Kent sends 3 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries: OPP - image View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 on Thursday following a two-vehicle collision that sent three people to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 9:36 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the highway just west of the Bloomfield Road interchange, and involved a small car and a pickup truck that had been towing an ATV, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and police say the driver and lone occupant of the small car was airlifted from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Few other details have been made public by the OPP.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation, but reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police taghighway 401 tag401 tagSerious Injuries tagSerious collision tagLife Threatening Injuries tagChatham-Kent tagbloomfield road tagpolice ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers