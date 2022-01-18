Transport loaded with 30,000 pounds of diapers rolls over on Hwy. 401

Send this page to someone via email

A transport truck driver is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after his rig rolled over on Highway 401 near Maitland.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened Monday night while the highway was still snow-covered.

A heavy tow truck was called in to get the transport truck upright and towed away.

Last night #GrenvilleOPP attended a tractor trailer rollover on #Hwy401 near #Maitland.

Hwy was closed for several hours while tow attended, eventually flipped it back over. Carrying 30,000 lbs of diapers. Driver suffered minor injuries.

Let this be a reminder, #SeeSnowGoSlow.^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg8BYHUUl8 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 18, 2022

The highway was closed for several hours.

The truck’s trailer was filled with 30,000 pounds of diapers.

