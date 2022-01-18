Menu

Canada

Transport loaded with 30,000 pounds of diapers rolls over on Hwy. 401

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:28 am
401 Truck Roll over View image in full screen
A transport truck carrying 30,000 lbs of baby diapers rolled over on the 401 near Maitland. OPP ER Twitter

A transport truck driver is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after his rig rolled over on Highway 401 near Maitland.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened Monday night while the highway was still snow-covered.

A heavy tow truck was called in to get the transport truck upright and towed away.

The highway was closed for several hours.

The truck’s trailer was filled with 30,000 pounds of diapers.

OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA
