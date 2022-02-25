Menu

Crime

Fugitive former leader of UN gang reportedly captured in Puerto Rico: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 10:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont' Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont
WATCH: B.C.'s anti-gang task force is partnering with the Bolo program and offering a reward in its ongoing effort to bring accused murderer and UN gang member Conor D'Monte to justice. John Hua reports – Jan 30, 2019

A notorious B.C. gangster who has been on the run for more than a decade has reportedly been captured in Puerto Rico, according to British Columbia’s integrated gang unit.

Conor D’Monte, the former leader of the United Nations gang, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2009 killing of Red Scorpion gang member Kevin LeClair, who was gunned down in a Langley, B.C. parking lot.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) said Friday evening it had been “advised” D’Monte was arrested in the U.S. territory.

Read more: $100K reward offered for info leading to arrest of former UN gang leader Conor D’Monte

It said it was working with homicide investigators and Canadian government officials to confirm that the man arrested was D’Monte and then arrange his extradition to Canada.

Local media reported D’Monte was arrested by U.S. federal Marshals Service officers Friday afternoon in the Isla Verde area of San Juan, and that he was living under a false identity.

Trending Stories
Fugitive former leader of UN gang reportedly captured in Puerto Rico: Police - image View image in full screen

The LeClair murder came at the height of a violent and highly public gang war between the Red Scorpions and UN gang.

A second man, 24-year-old Jonathan Barber, was also killed in the shooting.

Hitman Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for pulling the trigger in the slaying, after being captured in Mexico in 2014. Vallee had an appeal dismissed in his case last month.

Read more: Appeal dismissed for Cory Vallee, hitman in 2009 Langley gang slaying

Meanwhile, D’Monte remained at large, and subject of an international manhunt.

He was the subject of a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, which expired on Jan. 30, 2022. It was not immediately clear if a tip related to that reward was connected to his arrest just weeks after its expiry.

