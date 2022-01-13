Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Appeal dismissed for Cory Vallee, hitman in 2009 Langley gang slaying

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:13 pm
A courtroom sketch of Cory Vallee.
A courtroom sketch of Cory Vallee. Global News

A B.C. man convicted in a gangland hit more than 10 years ago will stay behind bars, after the province’s top court dismissed his appeal on Thursday.

Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for fatally shooting Kevin LeClair, a member of the Red Scorpion gang, outside a Langley strip mall in February 2009.

The slaying came at the height of a gang war between the Red Scorpions and the United Nations gang.

Vallee fled to Mexico, but was arrested in Guadalajara in 2014 and returned to Canada for trial.

With the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissing his appeal, Vallee will continue to serve his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Appeal dismissed for Cory Vallee, hitman in 2009 Langley gang slaying - image View image in full screen

Read more: $100K reward offered for info leading to arrest of former UN gang leader Conor D’Monte

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators continue to hunt for one man allegedly involved in the hit, Conor D’Monte, who is wanted for murder, B.C.’s gang-focused Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said Thursday.

Trending Stories

D’Monte, who is believed to have fled Canada in 2011, is considered an “international fugitive,” the CFSEU said, adding that anyone with information on his current whereabouts is urged to contact their local police.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to D’Monte’s arrest remains valid until Jan. 30, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont' Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont
Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Mont – Jan 30, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Murder tagFirst Degree Murder taggang war tagRed Scorpions tagUN Gang tagKevin Leclair tagCory Vallee tagcory vallee appeal dismissed tagvallee appeal dismissed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers