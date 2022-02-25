Menu

Canada

Outdoor skating at Stuart Park in Kelowna, B.C. about to end for season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 5:22 pm
The City of Kelowna says with spring just around the corner, it will end outdoor skating at Stuart Park next Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
The City of Kelowna says with spring just around the corner, it will end outdoor skating at Stuart Park next Tuesday morning. Global News

Only a handful of days remain before outdoor skating at Stuart Park in Kelowna, B.C., will come to a close this season.

On Friday, the City of Kelowna announced that outdoor skating on the popular downtown rink, located just metres from Okanagan Lake, will end on Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

“With spring just around the corner, it’s time to wrap skating at Stuart Park for another year,” said Steve Fagan, the city’s arenas and stadiums supervisor.

Read more: Kelowna’s free outdoor ice rink returns Dec. 1

“We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and, as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”

The city says skate rentals will remain available on site until Monday.

In related news, indoor public skating at the Capital News Centre will end on Friday, though public skate times are still available at Memorial and Rutland Arenas.

For more information about public skating times at indoor ice rinks, visit the city’s website.

