Kelowna’s free outdoor ice rink returns Dec. 1

Send this page to someone via email

One of Kelowna’s most popular winter activities is returning on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The free skating rink, located in downtown Kelowna at Stuart Park, is being prepared to shine.

Read more: Big White Ski Resort opens to long line of anxious skiers and snowboarders

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to enjoy outdoor skating at the Stuart Park rink this season,” said Steve Fagan, City of Kelowna’s supervisor for arenas and stadiums.

“Skating at Stuart Park is one of the highlights of winter in Kelowna and we’re excited to return to a casual-use, drop-in model, but do encourage all attendees to be safe and considerate of others,” alluding to COVID-19 distancing protocols.

A live camera has been set up by the city for residents, so they can see how busy the rink is online and check conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

“We encourage anyone coming down to the rink to check the live cam in advance to help avoid crowding,” said Fagan.

“It’s important that the community works together and is considerate of one another as crowding can lead to further restrictions or closures in a pandemic environment.”

Skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.