Major expansion plans to general aviation services announced at Kelowna’s airport

A massive project that will dramatically improve general aviation services at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and benefit the region as a whole has been announced.

The plan, approved by the City of Kelowna, is being spearheaded by the Kelowna Flying Club (KFC).

“This is the first major expansion of services available to general aviation at YLW in almost 20 years,” said Paul Kos, KFC president. “Our team has been working tirelessly alongside YLW’s senior management team on this project for several years.”

The $5.5-million capital project will result in a 64 per cent increase in the number of private aircraft accommodations on the 5.5-acre general aviation parking area adjacent to Airport Way.

“We’ll increase the number of parking slots from 55 to 88, all of them paved, said Richard Visscher, the brainchild of the concept as well as a prominent KFC member and retired Kelowna engineer.

Forty-two of the parking spots will be covered under a roof, with the remaining 46 available for parking both resident and itinerant aircraft.

The project, which is being funded by private money from KFC members, is a co-operative one between the Kelowna International Airport and the volunteer-led flying club.

“YLW makes it a priority to support the general aviation community,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “It is a cornerstone of the industry and is instrumental in helping our future leaders develop and maintain a passion in aviation.”

The two parties have signed a 30-year sublease, which paves the way for KFC and its members to invest and install over $5 million worth of improvements to the property.

In addition to more aircraft parking, the improvements also include more hangar space as well as aviation fuel services for pilots who live locally and those who want to fly into the region from points across Canada and the US.

KFC said the improvements will expand the use of the airport and attract more tourists and other visiting aircraft to the Okanagan Valley.

The improvements are expected to produce over $150 million in financial benefits to the airport, the city and surrounding region over the course of its 30-year term.

KFC is a registered B.C. Society, which will operate this venture, principally with volunteers, on a not-for-profit basis.

It said all earnings from operations will be used to benefit the general aviation community, with particular emphasis on encouraging young people into aviation.

