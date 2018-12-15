Canada
December 15, 2018 2:57 pm

Kelowna Flying Club to celebrate 115 years of flight on Sunday

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Kelowna Flying Club will be organizing short flights over the Okanagan on Sunday.

Kelowna Flying Club
This Sunday, members of the Kelowna Flying Club will be celebrating the 115-year anniversary of the world’s first powered airplane.

On December 17th, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright successfully flew their famous biplane, the Flyer 1, a series of short distances, ranging from 120 feet or 36.5 metres to 852 feet or 259.7 metres.

 

The Kelowna Flying Club says the planes involved for Sunday’s flights will be personal, one-engine aircraft.

Kelowna Flying Club

On Sunday, the Kelowna Flying Club is planning a series of short flights in the Okanagan, and that up to 10 members could be departing Kelowna International Airport for brief trips to Penticton and Vernon before returning to YLW. The plan is leave Kelowna at 10 a.m., with the planes returning around 12:30 p.m.

Larry Buckmaster of the Kelowna Flying Club says the planes involved will all be small, single-engine personal aircraft, such as Cessnas.

“It’s a good excuse to go flying as a group,” laughed Buckmaster.

For more about the Kelowna Flying Club, click here.
