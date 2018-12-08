Canada
December 8, 2018 2:30 pm

U.S. military aircraft makes emergency landing in Halifax, no injuries reported

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport os seen in this undated file photograph.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Airport officials say an American military aircraft made an emergency landing in Halifax early Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokeswoman Theresa Rath Spicer says the plane was travelling from Bangor, Maine to St. John’s, N.L., when it experienced a mechanical issue.

She says it was diverted to Halifax and landed safely at around 12:30 p.m.

Rath Spicer says there were nine people on board and nobody was injured.

American military aircraft
Bangor
Emergency Landing
Halifax Stanfield International Airport
Maine
N.L
St. John's
Theresa Rath Spicer

