U.S. military aircraft makes emergency landing in Halifax, no injuries reported

Airport officials say an American military aircraft made an emergency landing in Halifax early Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokeswoman Theresa Rath Spicer says the plane was travelling from Bangor, Maine to St. John’s, N.L., when it experienced a mechanical issue.

She says it was diverted to Halifax and landed safely at around 12:30 p.m.

Rath Spicer says there were nine people on board and nobody was injured.