Canada

Ontario wants to welcome Ukrainian refugees with jobs and settlement, Doug Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 4:32 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

Ontario’s premier says he wants the federal government to fast-track Ukrainian refugees to his province.

Doug Ford says Ontario has jobs and settlement services available to people fleeing the country following Russia’s invasion.

He says he will be speaking with the federal government in the coming days to discuss how Ontario can help speed up the process for potential refugees.

Read more: Ontario providing $300K in humanitarian aid for Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says companies have offered up 20,000 jobs for Ukrainian refugees and Ford says the province is open to welcoming more.

Ontario has pledged to spend $300,000 in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need.

The provincial government has also directed the LCBO to stop selling Russian products.

Ford says he is also looking into other economic measures against the country.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagRussia tagCanada tagUkraine tagcanada refugees tagRussian Invasion tagUkrainian refugees tag

