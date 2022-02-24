Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario political leaders express support for Ukraine amid Russian attack

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:47 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russian invasion' Canada’s Ukrainian community reacts to Russian invasion
WATCH ABOVE: As Russia launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many in Canada’s Ukrainian community are worried for their relatives’ safety back home. Ukrainian-Canadian Anna Zakharova fled Ukraine back in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. She joins Marianne Dimain to share what she’s been hearing from her friends and family who find themselves in the midst of this lethal military assault.

Ontario political leaders are expressing support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

In the Ontario legislature Thursday morning, political party leaders condemned Russia’s attack and said they stood with the Ukrainian community.

“Last night, we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation by a despot, a thug,” Premier Doug Ford said.

“We witnessed Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression begin in Ukraine.”

Read more: Ukraine says ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia underway as Putin orders military attack

The premier highlighted the contributions Ukrainians have made to Canadian society and said without the Ukrainian people “the Canada we know and love today would not be the same.”

“Canada shall never waver in standing against tyranny,” Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada shall never waver in our support of Ukraine.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also condemned the invasion.

Read more: Live: World reacts as Russia invades Ukraine

“This morning, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, all Ukrainians who call Ontario and Canada home, and Ukrainians worldwide,” she said.

“I join global leaders and peace-loving people around the world in condemning this unprovoked attack by the Russian Federation and the violent invasion Putin is using to drag people into the horrors of war.”

Horwath called on the federal government to ensure Canada welcomes Ukrainian refugees, commit to family reunification, and provide humanitarian aid.

John Fraser of the Ontario Liberal Party also condemned the attack and spoke of the contributions Ukrainians have made to Canadian society.

“There is evil in the world,” Fraser said.

Read more: Canada announces new sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine tensions

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said on Twitter that he is “proud to stand with and for an independent Ukraine.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I rise today to unequivocally condemn the military invasion and bombing of Ukraine by Russia,” Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said in the legislature.

Russian President Vladimir Putin defied international pressure and launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine Thursday, telling the West not to intervene in what appeared to be the beginning of conflict in Europe.

Attacks have since been reported in several areas throughout Ukraine.

GTA mayors react

Mayors in the Greater Toronto Area have also reacted to the Russian invasion, stating that they stand with local Ukrainian communities.

“As shocking events unfold in Ukraine, I stand in solidarity and in sorrow with my friends in Toronto’s wonderful Ukrainian community and with the people of Ukraine,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called on the federal government to accept Ukrainian refugees who may be displaced as a result of the invasion.

“Should the Ukrainian government need help with those displaced by this senseless war, I ask the federal government to set up a special immigration stream for Ukraine,” Brown said.

Trending Stories

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said her prayers go out to the city’s Ukrainian community and their loved ones “during this deeply troubling time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagDoug Ford tagRussia tagCanada tagUkraine tagAndrea Horwath tagMike Schreiner tagJohn Fraser tagRussian Invasion tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussian invasion reaction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers