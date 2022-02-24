Flag raised at Toronto City Hall, CN Tower lit in support of Ukraine amid Russia attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Ukraine flag has been raised at Toronto City Hall in solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s invasion of the country, the city’s mayor says.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory, said if there was “unprovoked military action taken against one of our provinces,” Canada would “expect the rest of the world to line up and support us.”

My message of solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian community as we raised the Ukrainian flag at Toronto City Hall today. pic.twitter.com/2MM0wdWHGH — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 24, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why I’m here as mayor of Toronto to express my solidarity with Ukraine,” he said. “And also at the same time to raise this flag to show solidarity with our wonderful Ukrainian community — our Ukrainian Canadian community here in the city of Toronto”

Read more: Ontario political leaders express support for Ukraine amid Russian attack

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Tory called the latests events in eastern Europe “shocking” and said he stands in “solidarity and in sorrow with my friends in Toronto’s wonderful Ukrainian community and with the people of Ukraine.”

Today, I raised the Ukrainian flag at City Hall in support of Ukraine, its people, and our city’s Ukrainian-Canadian community. Toronto stands in solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Lwn0Ncjri9 — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 24, 2022

What’s more, the CN tower will also be illuminated in blue and yellow on Thursday, in solidarity with and in support of Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with and support of the people of Ukraine / Ce soir la #TourCN sera illuminée en bleu et jaune en signe de solidarité et de soutien au peuple ukrainien pic.twitter.com/O0iYYsaoTI — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) February 24, 2022

Early Thursday morning, Russia launched what President Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The wide-ranging attack has left at least 40 people dead and dozens wounded, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office. It was not immediately clear if any of the dead were civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Russia to end the attack.

In a speech on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “horrific, unprovoked attack,” and announced new sanctions on 58 individuals and entities.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province would be providing $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Last night we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation as Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine,” Ford said in a statement. “The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep, and generations of Ukrainian-Canadians have helped build the Canada we know and love.”

Ford said he spoke with the Consul General of Ukraine Thursday morning and “assured him that the people of Ontario “stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

According to the release, the money will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and will be used to “support humanitarian purposes” including “providing medical aid, emergency shelter and food security” in Ukraine.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Aaron D’Andrea

Advertisement