Flag raised at Toronto City Hall, CN Tower lit in support of Ukraine amid Russia attack

The Ukraine flag has been raised at Toronto City Hall in solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s invasion of the country, the city’s mayor says.
In a video posted to Twitter Thursday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory, said if there was “unprovoked military action taken against one of our provinces,” Canada would “expect the rest of the world to line up and support us.”
“That’s why I’m here as mayor of Toronto to express my solidarity with Ukraine,” he said. “And also at the same time to raise this flag to show solidarity with our wonderful Ukrainian community — our Ukrainian Canadian community here in the city of Toronto”
In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Tory called the latests events in eastern Europe “shocking” and said he stands in “solidarity and in sorrow with my friends in Toronto’s wonderful Ukrainian community and with the people of Ukraine.”
What’s more, the CN tower will also be illuminated in blue and yellow on Thursday, in solidarity with and in support of Ukraine.
Early Thursday morning, Russia launched what President Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The wide-ranging attack has left at least 40 people dead and dozens wounded, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office. It was not immediately clear if any of the dead were civilians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Russia to end the attack.
In a speech on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “horrific, unprovoked attack,” and announced new sanctions on 58 individuals and entities.
In a press release, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province would be providing $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
“Last night we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation as Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine,” Ford said in a statement. “The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep, and generations of Ukrainian-Canadians have helped build the Canada we know and love.”
Ford said he spoke with the Consul General of Ukraine Thursday morning and “assured him that the people of Ontario “stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”
According to the release, the money will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and will be used to “support humanitarian purposes” including “providing medical aid, emergency shelter and food security” in Ukraine.
— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton and Aaron D’Andrea
