Manitoba RCMP looking for Dauphin robbery suspects

Have you seen these three men?
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a trio of suspects involved in a robbery at a Dauphin business last month.
Police said the three men — all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — entered the Main Street South business Jan. 25, threatened the employee with bear spray, and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The first suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and wearing a black Nike jacket with stripes down the sleeves and black Ecko pants.
The second was wearing a black or grey jacket, a dark hoodie with the hood up, sunglasses and a ballcap. He was carrying a black bag.
The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, a light-coloured hoodie, and black Crooks and Castles pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
