Manitoba RCMP looking for Dauphin robbery suspects

Have you seen these three men?

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a trio of suspects involved in a robbery at a Dauphin business last month.

Police said the three men — all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — entered the Main Street South business Jan. 25, threatened the employee with bear spray, and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Jan 25 at 7pm, #rcmpmb responded to a robbery at a business on Main St. S, in Dauphin. 3 males threatened the employee with bear spray, stole cash & fled. If you recognize any of these suspects or have info, please call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050. pic.twitter.com/1ngFSaD2Gc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 25, 2022

The first suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and wearing a black Nike jacket with stripes down the sleeves and black Ecko pants.

The second was wearing a black or grey jacket, a dark hoodie with the hood up, sunglasses and a ballcap. He was carrying a black bag.

The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, a light-coloured hoodie, and black Crooks and Castles pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

