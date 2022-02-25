Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP looking for Dauphin robbery suspects

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 4:45 pm
RCMP in Dauphin are hoping to ID these three men. View image in full screen
RCMP in Dauphin are hoping to ID these three men. Manitoba RCMP

Have you seen these three men?

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a trio of suspects involved in a robbery at a Dauphin business last month.

Police said the three men — all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s — entered the Main Street South business Jan. 25, threatened the employee with bear spray, and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: Two face armed robbery charges after man hit in face with hatchet at Winnipeg bus stop

The first suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and wearing a black Nike jacket with stripes down the sleeves and black Ecko pants.

Trending Stories

The second was wearing a black or grey jacket, a dark hoodie with the hood up, sunglasses and a ballcap. He was carrying a black bag.

The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, a light-coloured hoodie, and black Crooks and Castles pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Beer vendor employee victim in Notre Dame homicide' Beer vendor employee victim in Notre Dame homicide
Beer vendor employee victim in Notre Dame homicide – Feb 17, 2022

 

