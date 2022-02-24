Two face armed robbery charges after man hit in face with hatchet at Winnipeg bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was hit in the face with a hatchet in an armed robbery at a downtown bus shelter Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. at a shelter on Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street. Police said the victim was asked for a cigarette by two unknown men, when one suspect hit him with a hatchet, while the other was armed with a firearm.

The victim was able to run away, police said, and the suspects got on a bus.

Police were able to identify the suspects with the help of Winnipeg Transit, and both were arrested at Portage and Fort Street after getting off the bus.

Both weapons were seized, and police said the gun turned out to be an imitation.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

The other suspect, 17, faces similar charges, as well as the use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Both are in custody.

