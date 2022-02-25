Menu

Entertainment

‘Survivor’ season 41 winner from Niagara Falls, Ont. gets key to the city

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 4:07 pm
Erika Casupanan accepting the key to the city from Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati. The 35-year-old Casupanan was the first ever Canadian winner of the hit TV show Survivor. View image in full screen
Erika Casupanan accepting the key to the city from Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati. The 35-year-old Casupanan was the first ever Canadian winner of the hit TV show Survivor. City of Niagara Falls

The Ontarian who took home the top prize in Survivor 41 has added a key to the city of Niagara Falls to their rewards for efforts in becoming the first Canadian winner on the reality series.

Erika Casupanan, originally from the Falls, picked up the accolade on Friday in a ceremony hosted by mayor Jim Diodati.

“It’s an honor for me to accept the key to the city. I know that it’s been something that I will always be proud of to be someone who’s represented Niagara Falls on the world stage,” Casupanan said.

Read more: ‘Survivor’ Season 41 finale: Toronto woman 1st Canadian to ever win

The 32-year-old communications manager, who now resides in Toronto, says she’s beginning to understand the feat of winning Survivor considering the likelihood of doing so is quite slim.

“You have to get this jury of people that you have eliminated to vote for you, but before that, you have to outlast 15 people, and before that, you have to be picked out of tens of thousands of people to be on the cast.” said Casupanan.

Casupanan won the US$1-million prize, beating out four other finalists to be crowned the season’s survivor.

Click to play video: 'Daytime exclusive: First-ever Canadian winner of ‘Survivor’' Daytime exclusive: First-ever Canadian winner of ‘Survivor’
Daytime exclusive: First-ever Canadian winner of ‘Survivor’ – Dec 16, 2021

Previous seasons have seen the winner announced in a live finale, months after the rest of the season was shot, but the show has had to adjust amid the pandemic.

Casupanan is also one of the few women to win the show in recent years. since men have won 12 of the last 15 editions of the series

A total of 25 of 41 seasons have seen male winner.

The Niagara Falls native says working hospitality in the city as a teen helped in acquiring the skills for Survivor through empathy and teaming with diverse coworkers.

“I had to learn flexible and adaptable decision-making in different circumstances,” Casupanan said.

Diodati said Casupanan’s run became a real theme in the city with many getting caught up in the excitement of it.

“We kept thinking … it might happen, it’s going to happen, my gosh, it happened!” Diodati remarked during the award presentation.

“We went through the roller coaster. I’d like to say we never had doubt, but we always knew you had what it took. And we’re so proud of you.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Falls tagsurvivor tagJim Diodati tagwho won survivor tagsurvivor 41 tagErika Casupanan tagsurvivor season 41 finale tagsurvivor season 41 winner tagcanadian survivor winner tag

