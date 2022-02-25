Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary man charged with making IEDs gets time to look for lawyer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 2:48 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Calgary man charged after police officers found improvised explosive devices and weapons has been given some time to find a lawyer.

Wayne McGuire, who is 52, faces 15 charges, including making an explosive substance and possessing an explosive substance.

Read more: Vehicle, home search reveals firearms, explosives in Calgary

He was represented by duty counsel for an appearance in court today and the case was put over until Tuesday so he can seek a legal-aid lawyer.

Calgary police arrested McGuire on Feb. 15 after a report of a man pointing a firearm at a vehicle on a busy highway.

Read more: Beltline shooting sends 2 men to hospital, no arrests made

Officers found improvised explosive devices in a van, along with a rifle, and two more IEDs during a search of a home.

Police say they do not believe there was a specific target or that the suspect is connected to any terrorism-related group.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
