Video released by Vancouver police shows ‘violent swarming’ incident in Yaletown

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are hoping someone comes forward with information about a “violent swarming” that happened last weekend in Yaletown.

Video of the incident shows two men punching and kicking a man while a large group stands around watching and filming.

The incident took place in Emery Barnes Park, according to Vancouver police.

“While this video is troubling to watch, we have had considerable success in identifying suspects in stranger attacks, and we hope that by releasing this video someone will come forward with information that can help us identify the people responsible,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

The assault happened at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the park near Davie and Richards streets.

Police said the video was filmed by a bystander who flagged down a nearby officer and turned over the video.

Story continues below advertisement

However, when officers arrived in the park, the suspects and victim had left, police said.

1:46 VPD investigating 60 assaults over long weekend VPD investigating 60 assaults over long weekend

Officers were able to find one of the suspects, however, a 19-year-old man from Richmond, on Granville Street. Police are not naming him at this time and say he has been released from custody while officers collect more evidence.

Police have identified the victim, a 44-year-old man from Vancouver, and say he had “significant facial injuries that required hospitalization.”

They are now working to identify the second man in the video.

“This park is surrounded by high-rise towers and its part of a heavily populated area,” Visintin said in a release. “There must be people who either saw this swarming, were there when it happened, or recognize the people in the video. We’re asking those people to do the right thing and come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

The unidentified suspect is a man in his 20s, about five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black running shoes and carrying a black satchel.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information, they are asked to call the police at 604-717-2541.