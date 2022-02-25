Menu

Crime

Video released by Vancouver police shows ‘violent swarming’ incident in Yaletown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release video of violent swarming incident' Vancouver police release video of violent swarming incident
** Warning: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. ** Vancouver police have released video of a violent swarming incident that took place in Emery Barnes Park in Yaletown on Feb. 20. Police said one suspect has been identified but they are looking for information about the second suspect.

Vancouver police are hoping someone comes forward with information about a “violent swarming” that happened last weekend in Yaletown.

Video of the incident shows two men punching and kicking a man while a large group stands around watching and filming.

The incident took place in Emery Barnes Park, according to Vancouver police.

“While this video is troubling to watch, we have had considerable success in identifying suspects in stranger attacks, and we hope that by releasing this video someone will come forward with information that can help us identify the people responsible,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

The assault happened at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the park near Davie and Richards streets.

Police said the video was filmed by a bystander who flagged down a nearby officer and turned over the video.

However, when officers arrived in the park, the suspects and victim had left, police said.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigating 60 assaults over long weekend' VPD investigating 60 assaults over long weekend
VPD investigating 60 assaults over long weekend

Read more: 60 assaults in Vancouver over long weekend, 22 of them random, police say

Officers were able to find one of the suspects, however, a 19-year-old man from Richmond, on Granville Street. Police are not naming him at this time and say he has been released from custody while officers collect more evidence.

Trending Stories

Police have identified the victim, a 44-year-old man from Vancouver, and say he had “significant facial injuries that required hospitalization.”

They are now working to identify the second man in the video.

“This park is surrounded by high-rise towers and its part of a heavily populated area,” Visintin said in a release. “There must be people who either saw this swarming, were there when it happened, or recognize the people in the video. We’re asking those people to do the right thing and come forward.”

The unidentified suspect is a man in his 20s, about five feet nine inches tall and 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black running shoes and carrying a black satchel.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information, they are asked to call the police at 604-717-2541.

