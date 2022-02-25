Earl Nichols mass COVID-19 vaccination site to close March 4 due to lower demand

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced Friday that it will be closing its mass vaccination clinic at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre in one week’s time.

The MLHU said the March 4 closure is the result of lower demand and a decision to deploy more resources towards increasing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations.

“We are grateful to the many clinic staff members and volunteers who worked at the Earl Nichols vaccination site and made it such a comfortable and welcoming setting for people and their families to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health.

“We are confident that the next phase of our vaccination campaign will provide convenient opportunities for families to get the protection they need, whether that’s a first, second or booster dose of vaccine.”

The clinic first opened May 21, 2021, before closing Sept. 3, 2021, as demand for second doses declined, the health unit said. It reopened Jan. 6 as demand for third doses increased amid the Omicron wave.

The health unit said the focus now will be on bringing vaccines to people who need them, rather than asking people to come to them.

“As demand for vaccine has plateaued, we will be adjusting our operations accordingly while also ensuring availability of vaccine. That will mean ongoing expansion of our mobile clinics,” Summers said Thursday, before the health unit officially announced the impending Earl Nichols clinic closure.

“We’ve had lots of mobile clinics, particularly in community hub clinics, in schools, and we’ll be expanding our mobile efforts through the spring.”

He also suggested that changes to hours of operations at other mass vaccination clinics were possible in the future, but did not provide further information.

In the interim, the MLHU said it will continue to operate its clinics as usual at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges and at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London.

There will also be several community hub clinics in schools over the next week and throughout March. Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

The province’s Go-Vaxx mobile clinic will also be at the East Lions Community Centre in London’s Argyle neighbourhood on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made through the province’s online booking system or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900 but walk-ins will also be welcome.