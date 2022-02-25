Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds 24 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations keep dropping

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec Government eases COVID-19 measures as cases decrease' Quebec Government eases COVID-19 measures as cases decrease
The fifth wave of COVID-19 has been particularly difficult, with roughly 3 million Quebecers infected with the Omicron variant since January. But with hospitalizations down and new infection rates dropping, Quebec's interim public health director says the time is right to start loosening some restrictions that have become part of everyday life. Global's Olivia O'Malley has more.

In Quebec, authorities reported the deaths of 24 more people as the COVID-19 pandemic continued Friday.

Hospitalizations linked to the health crisis fell to 1,532, a drop of 72 compared to the previous day. This includes 105 intensive care unit cases, a rise of nine.

This comes as 84 patients were admitted to hospitals across the province and 156 were discharged.

The daily tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 1,542. This number is not representative of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain high-risk groups.

Trending Stories

Read more: Medicago’s Canada-made COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada

On that note, 19,405 tests were administered at screening sites on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers continued to register the results of their rapid tests, with 381 added to the province’s new website. Of those results, 287 were positive.

When it comes to vaccination, another 14,825 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24-hour period. More than 18.3 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

The province has seen a total of 918,821 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while 13,955 Quebecers have died. The number of recoveries from the virus stood at 886,721 in the latest update.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers