Quebec adds 24 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations keep dropping

In Quebec, authorities reported the deaths of 24 more people as the COVID-19 pandemic continued Friday.

Hospitalizations linked to the health crisis fell to 1,532, a drop of 72 compared to the previous day. This includes 105 intensive care unit cases, a rise of nine.

This comes as 84 patients were admitted to hospitals across the province and 156 were discharged.

The daily tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 1,542. This number is not representative of the situation since PCR screening is limited to certain high-risk groups.

On that note, 19,405 tests were administered at screening sites on Wednesday.

Quebecers continued to register the results of their rapid tests, with 381 added to the province’s new website. Of those results, 287 were positive.

When it comes to vaccination, another 14,825 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the last 24-hour period. More than 18.3 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

The province has seen a total of 918,821 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while 13,955 Quebecers have died. The number of recoveries from the virus stood at 886,721 in the latest update.