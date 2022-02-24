SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Medicago’s Canada-made COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada: sources

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:47 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again' Canada’s top doctor warns easing measures too fast could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases again
Chief public health officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam said Friday that modelling projections showed a moderate easing of COVID-19 measures could lead to only a limited surge in cases amid the Omicron wave, which she said has passed its peak in Canada. However, she cautioned easing measures too fast would lead to a much bigger surge, though hospitalizations may be lower.

The first Canadian COVID-19 vaccine, by Quebec-based company Medicago, was approved for use by Health Canada Wednesday, sources have confirmed to Global News.

The home-grown vaccine marks the world’s first ever plant-based jab authorized for human use and is also the first Canadian shot to be approved in over 20 years.

The last phase of data, which included 30,000 volunteers, was submitted for regulatory review by Health Canada in December of last year, the company previously announced.

Back in May, in earlier phases, the company was seeing promising antibody results in hundreds of participants in a trial.

Nationwide, 84 per cent of people aged five and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with currently 540,069 active cases of the virus.

More to come.

