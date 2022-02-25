Menu

Canada

Ontario Liberals call on LCBO to pull Russian alcohol off shelves

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 10:39 am
A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ontario. View image in full screen
A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The leader of Ontario’s Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian alcohol, such as vodka.

Steven Del Duca, the party leader, said on Friday that he wrote to the LCBO President and CEO George Soleas requesting “swift action” to pull Russian alcohol off shelves “to ensure the province is doing everything it can to send a clear message to the Russian leader his aggression will not be tolerated.”

“Our allies in Ukraine are under attack by Russia and need our help,” Del Duca continued.

Trending Stories

“Pulling Russian vodka from the shelves of the LCBO is an immediate action Ontario can take to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Read more: Explosions rock Kyiv as Ukraine capital prepares for Russian assault

Story continues below advertisement

The LCBO carries several brands of Russian vodka such as Russian Standard Vodka, Russian Prince Vodka, Beluga Russian Luxury Vodka among others.

Global News reached out to the LCBO but did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday the government is providing $300 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Russia tagUkraine tagOntario Liberals taglcbo tagOntario Liberal party tagSteven Del Duca tagUkraine invasion tagLiquor Control Board of Ontario tagVodka tagrussia invasion tagOntario Alcohol tag

