Ontario Liberals call on LCBO to pull Russian alcohol off shelves

The leader of Ontario’s Liberal Party is asking the LCBO to stop selling Russian alcohol, such as vodka.

Steven Del Duca, the party leader, said on Friday that he wrote to the LCBO President and CEO George Soleas requesting “swift action” to pull Russian alcohol off shelves “to ensure the province is doing everything it can to send a clear message to the Russian leader his aggression will not be tolerated.”

“Our allies in Ukraine are under attack by Russia and need our help,” Del Duca continued.

“Pulling Russian vodka from the shelves of the LCBO is an immediate action Ontario can take to demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

The LCBO carries several brands of Russian vodka such as Russian Standard Vodka, Russian Prince Vodka, Beluga Russian Luxury Vodka among others.

Global News reached out to the LCBO but did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday the government is providing $300 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.