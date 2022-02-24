Toronto’s iconic Jamaican patty shop Randy’s Patties to close

Send this page to someone via email

When Randy’s Patties on Eglinton Avenue West took to Instagram Thursday morning to announce the shop’s upcoming closure, the surrounding community responded.

By 12 p.m., a three-hour line of loyal patty lovers snaked down Oakwood Avenue and around a residential side street. People from as far away as Brampton came to purchase their last Randy’s patty.

Patrons who spoke with Global News off the record said the following about the patties.

“They’re absolutely delicious. They’re flaky. They melt in your mouth,” said one loyal customer.

“I can’t even eat any other beef patties. I refuse. It’s Randy’s or nothing,” another patron told Global News.

The iconic landmark in Toronto’s Little Jamaica neighbourhood has been serving up its signature beef patties since 1979, but today’s Instagram post confirmed the reason for the closure after more than 40 years in business.

“Due to a variety of issues including years of endless Metrolinx construction , 2 years of COVID, labour shortages and aging owners, we have decided to close our doors and re-evaluate our next steps going forward,” read the statement.

“When I was walking down Eglinton, I thought to myself, look at all the closed stores you know? Everything’s changed.

So much has changed since COVID,” said another local resident.

Nick Alampi, York-Eglinton BIA chair and owner of Andrew’s Formal, located directly across the street from Randy’s Patties, said today’s news represents the loss of an icon.

“The truth is that Randy’s was always known to be the only patty place in Canada…if you ever were to tour Toronto, this is where you first came to get a patty,” said Alampi.

It didn’t take long for Toronto’s rap superstar, Drake, to comment, “I’ll by Randy’s right now” on another Instagram post, but a representative of Randy’s Patties could not confirm to Global News whether Drake had actually been in contact with the owners.

Randy’s Patties had to limit take outorders to one dozen per customer until the shop closes Saturday at 3 p.m.