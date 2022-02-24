Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors player Svi Mykhailiuk condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada imposes severe new sanctions on Russia' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada imposes severe new sanctions on Russia
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada imposes severe new sanctions on Russia

Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors has condemned the Russian attack on his Ukrainian homeland.

On his Instagram account on Thursday, Mykhailiuk posted a joint statement with fellow Ukrainian NBA player Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings calling Russia’s wide-ranging attack on Ukraine a “great tragedy.”

Read more: Ukraine says ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia underway as Putin orders military attack

“We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine,” the statement said. “We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Mykhailiuk, a former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers, was born and raised in the city of Cherkasy, located about 190 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

He is playing his first season with the Raptors after signing a two-year, $3.6-million contract last August.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagToronto Raptors tagNBA tagUkraine tagRaptors tagrussia invasion tagRussia attack tagUkraine attack tagAlex Len tagMykhailiuk tagSvi Mykhailiuk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers