Canada

Changes in the works for several GRT bus routes in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:29 am
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region says some pretty major changes are in the works for several Grand River Transit bus routes in Cambridge this fall.

It says that GRT is investing about $2 million as it attempts to improve service in East Galt, North Galt and Preston with measures that will take effect in September.

“These changes provide direct bus routes to services people in Cambridge need, like grocery stores and employment areas,” Coun. Tom Galloway stated.

“The community is growing and access to transit that is quick and efficient is important to current riders, to attracting new riders, and it supports the region’s goal of sustainable transportation and rapid transit.”

In East Galt, routes 54 and 59 will be eliminated and replaced by extensions to routes 50, 53 and 65, which will create areas that would be more than 450 metres away from a transit stop.

Trending Stories

In North Galt, Route 75 will be replaced by routes 60 and 65 while Route 58 will extend to Cambridge Centre station.

In Preston, Route 64 will be combined with Route 56 while a new stop will be added on Route 206 at King Street and Concession Boulevard, which the region says will provide more options to residents along Dunbar Road.

The region has created a video to lay out the proposed changes to residents.

The moves still need to be approved by council, with a public consultation meeting planned for March 3.

The region says residents can also offer feedback on its website, at Ainslie Terminal or by calling 519-585-7555.

