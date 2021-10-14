Waterloo International Airport expansion gets underway, to double in size

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region said shovels have entered the ground at Waterloo International Airport for an expansion project which will double its size.

The region said it will be completed in the next six months as it expects passenger traffic at the airport to jump over a million next year from 70,000 passengers in 2019.

“It is an exciting time for the Region and today is an important milestone as the airport continues to grow and drive a thriving economy,” said Regional Chair Karen Redman.

“Airline partners have recently announced an increase in destinations and frequency of flights, which will move the airport to the next level in world-class service. This will also provide more opportunities for the Region in terms of jobs and economic expansion.”

The expansion comes at a cost of $11 million and will complete terminal expansion at the airport as two buildings will be constructed which will have baggage carousels, holding areas, food services, retail shops and pre-board screening.

The region said more than 100 jobs have been added at the airport since Flair Airlines began operating out of it in May.

Other major airlines that offer occasional service out of the airport include Westjet, which offers weekly service to Calgary, and Sunwing, which will offer weekly flights to Cancun, beginning in December.

The region said the expansion will create jobs while also attracting more business in the future.

Local business leaders praised the expansion which is expected to be completed by the spring of next year.

“We are thrilled that we are finally breaking ground for expansion of the Region of Waterloo International Airport,” said Greg Durocher, Cambridge Chamber of Commerce president.

“Air transportation to and from our community is a key element in growing our local economic footprint.”