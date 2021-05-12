Menu

Canada

Sunwing says flights from Waterloo to Cancun will begin again in December

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 11:36 am
A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. View image in full screen
A Sunwing Boeing 737-800 passenger plane prepares to land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

After being grounded for more than a year, Sunwing has announced it will begin flying out of Waterloo International Airport in December.

“We’re excited to be returning to the Region of Waterloo International Airport for our 11th season,” Sunwing president of tour operations for Andrew Dawson stated.

Read more: Canada’s busiest airport in November 2020 was in — wait, Waterloo?

“Service from the region has been consistently well received for over a decade and we’re sure that residents of the surrounding area will enjoy being able to head to paradise safely under our wing.”

Trending Stories

The tour operator says flights will depart Mondays from December 13 through April 18, 2022.

Read more: Flair Airlines to offer flights from Waterloo to destinations across Canada

Story continues below advertisement

“After over a year on the ground, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to Region of Waterloo International Airport and appreciate their continued support of the region,” airport GM Chris Wood said.

“The weekly service from Waterloo to Cancun was extremely popular during the 2019-2020 season, and we’re confident that our community will appreciate being able to travel to the tropics from their local airport this winter.”

