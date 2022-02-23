Menu

Environment

New documentary aims to save critically-endangered right whales

By Sadie Chung Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Documentary “Last of the Right Whales”' Documentary “Last of the Right Whales”
North Atlantic right whales are a species that appear headed towards extinction. Sadly their plight is largely human-caused. Nadine Pequeneza joins Paul Haysom to talk about her new documentary "The Last of the Right Whales" which brings a message of hope that they can still be saved.

A new documentary to be shown in B.C. Wednesday night aims to highlight a group of whales facing extinction.

There are only an estimated 336 North Atlantic right whales left in the wild, an eight per cent decrease from 2019, according to The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

Filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza hopes her new documentary Last of the Right Whales can bring a message of hope that they can still be saved.

Pequeneza said their plight is largely human-caused.

“So, ship strikes and fishing gear entanglement,” she said. “These whales don’t die of natural causes anymore because we just don’t allow them to live out their lives.”

Click to play video: 'Ocean sighting of North Pacific Right Whale off Haida Gwaii generates major excitement' Ocean sighting of North Pacific Right Whale off Haida Gwaii generates major excitement
Ocean sighting of North Pacific Right Whale off Haida Gwaii generates major excitement – Jun 18, 2021

Read more: Study suggests fishing gear entanglement stunting growth of endangered right whales

Climate change also plays a role in their demise, Pequeneza explained, forcing the whales further north into areas that don’t have protection measures in place.

She would like to see speed restrictions in place and fishing zones closed when the whales are present.

“Trying to find ways to reduce that risk, the interaction between that fixed gear and whales is really important,” Pequeneza said.

Because the North Atlantic right whale is critically endangered, Pequeneza and her team were limited to aerial drones to collect footage for the film.

She hopes regulators and politicians watch the film because of the solutions being offered.

“I’d like them to see the right whale and to really fall in love with this animal because they’re such gentle creatures… and it really gives you an appreciation for this animal.”

The documentary takes to theatres for one night only in B.C Wednesday evening in New Westminster, Kelowna, Nanaimo, and Penticton.

Documentary tagright whale tagRight Whales Endangered taglast of the right whales tagBC right whale film tagEndangered whale documentary tagRight whale documentary tagRight whale documentary BC tag

