Ontario COVID numbers: 1,106 people in hospital, 319 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,106 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 319 in intensive care units.

This is up by 68 hospitalizations and unchanged in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 1,403 hospitalizations with 364 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,106 people in hospital with COVID-19, 49 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 319 people in ICUs with the virus, 77.5 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 22.5 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,425 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,091,526.

Of the 1,425 new cases recorded, the data showed 215 were unvaccinated people, 47 were partially vaccinated people, 1,009 were fully vaccinated people. For 154 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,306 as 19 more virus-related deaths were added but one death was removed based on data cleanup. A ministry of health spokesperson said the most recent deaths occurred over the past 24 days.

“Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 22, eight deaths occurred on Feb. 21 and one death occurred on Feb. 20, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,060,530 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,701 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.5 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 53.4 per cent — more than 6.9 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.4 per cent with 26.5 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 30,467 doses in the last day.

The government said 15,692 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,776 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.8 per cent.

Advertisement