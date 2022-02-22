Menu

Canada

2 workers were killed in reported explosion at Ajax, Ont. workplace: ministry of labour

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 5:40 pm
Emergency crews respond to a reported explosion at an Ajax workplace on Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a reported explosion at an Ajax workplace on Friday. Colin Williamson / Global News

Two people are dead after a reported explosion at a workplace in Ajax, Ont., last week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour says.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at FixtureThis on Mackenzie Avenue Friday.

At the time, Durham Region health officials said one person was taken to a trauma centre.

Read more: Investigation underway after reported explosion at Ajax, Ont. workplace

Further information regarding casualties was not initially provided by officials.

In an update on Tuesday, Ministry of Labour spokesperson Ciara Nardelli said two workers sustained fatal injuries.

Nardelli said ministry inspectors attended the scene and “one requirement has been issued.”

An investigation is ongoing. There is no word on what caused the incident.

According to FixtureThis’ website, the business is a manufacturing company.

Click to play video: 'Ministry of Labour investigating explosion at Ajax manufacturing business' Ministry of Labour investigating explosion at Ajax manufacturing business
Ministry of Labour investigating explosion at Ajax manufacturing business
