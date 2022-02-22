2 workers were killed in reported explosion at Ajax, Ont. workplace: ministry of labour

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a reported explosion at a workplace in Ajax, Ont., last week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour says.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at FixtureThis on Mackenzie Avenue Friday.

At the time, Durham Region health officials said one person was taken to a trauma centre.

Further information regarding casualties was not initially provided by officials.

In an update on Tuesday, Ministry of Labour spokesperson Ciara Nardelli said two workers sustained fatal injuries.

Nardelli said ministry inspectors attended the scene and “one requirement has been issued.”

An investigation is ongoing. There is no word on what caused the incident.

According to FixtureThis’ website, the business is a manufacturing company.

