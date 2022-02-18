Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after reported explosion at Ajax, Ont. workplace

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 7:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Ministry of Labour investigating explosion at Ajax manufacturing business' Ministry of Labour investigating explosion at Ajax manufacturing business
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate an explosion at an Ajax manufacturing company.

An investigation is underway after a reported explosion at a workplace in Ajax, Ont., on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said Friday afternoon that emergency crews were responding to a scene on Mackenzie Avenue.

Paramedics transported one person to a Toronto trauma centre, Durham health officials said.

The Ministry of Labour said they were notified after a reported explosion at FixtureThis, which is a manufacturing company.

Trending Stories

What caused the incident is unclear.

The ministry is investigating, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

