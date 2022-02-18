Investigation underway after reported explosion at Ajax, Ont. workplace

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a reported explosion at a workplace in Ajax, Ont., on Friday.

Durham Regional Police said Friday afternoon that emergency crews were responding to a scene on Mackenzie Avenue.

Paramedics transported one person to a Toronto trauma centre, Durham health officials said.

The Ministry of Labour said they were notified after a reported explosion at FixtureThis, which is a manufacturing company.

What caused the incident is unclear.

The ministry is investigating, along with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Members of @DRPSWestDiv are assisting @ajax_fire at a call on mackenzie Avenue in Ajax. Ministry of Labour have been notified of the call. pic.twitter.com/VbWcHdTfDB — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 18, 2022

