Canada

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 1:03 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Friday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene at Bay and College streets at 11:44 a.m.

Police said the victim was stuck under a car after she was hit.

She was then freed and taken to hospital where she died.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

