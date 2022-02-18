Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Friday morning, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the scene at Bay and College streets at 11:44 a.m.

Police said the victim was stuck under a car after she was hit.

She was then freed and taken to hospital where she died.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

