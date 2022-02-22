Gun pulled during road rage incident in Kitchener on Family Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a gun was pulled during a road rage incident in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident reportedly occurred near Fairway Road and Wilson Avenue at around 1:20 p.m.

They say a suspect pointed a black handgun out of the rear window of a car towards the driver of a red Ford F150 pickup truck.

The suspect was travelling with three other men in a silver Pontiac four-door vehicle when the incident occurred.

They were last spotted near Manitou Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.