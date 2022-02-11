Kitchener bylaw office broken into, uniform and police radios go missing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect in connection with a break-in early Thursday morning at a Kitchener bylaw office.

They say the thief entered the building at around 4 a.m. and made off with a host of items including nine police radios and a charger, a Panasonic Touchbook computer and charger, and Oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, which is used as pepper spray.

Police say a Kitchener municipal enforcement by-law officer vest, hat, and jacket may have also gone missing.

They say the vest is described as black and may display a by-law officer’s name. The hat and jacket display the Kitchener municipal enforcement officer logo on them.

Police are warning residents of the possibility that someone may attempt to impersonate a Kitchener by-law officer.

They say if you are concerned about someone using the equipment improperly to ask for further identification or call 911 to confirm the person’s identity.

Police say they are looking to speak with the man in the photos about the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.