Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener bylaw office broken into, uniform and police radios go missing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 11:13 am
Waterloo Regional Police would like to speak with the man in these photos. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police would like to speak with the man in these photos. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect in connection with a break-in early Thursday morning at a Kitchener bylaw office.

They say the thief entered the building at around 4 a.m. and made off with a host of items including nine police radios and a charger, a Panasonic Touchbook computer and charger, and Oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, which is used as pepper spray.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. company fined $120K after employee suffers critical injury at Kitchener scrapyard

Police say a Kitchener municipal enforcement by-law officer vest, hat, and jacket may have also gone missing.

Trending Stories

They say the vest is described as black and may display a by-law officer’s name. The hat and jacket display the Kitchener municipal enforcement officer logo on them.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are warning residents of the possibility that someone may attempt to impersonate a Kitchener by-law officer.

Read more: Stolen BMW recovered from Grand River in Kitchener over weekend: police

They say if you are concerned about someone using the equipment improperly to ask for further identification or call 911 to confirm the person’s identity.

Police say they are looking to speak with the man in the photos about the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagdowntown Kitchener tagOntario street kitchener tagKitchener bylaw breakin tagKitchener bylaw office breakin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers