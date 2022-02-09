Menu

Crime

Brampton, Ont. company fined $120K after employee suffers critical injury at Kitchener scrapyard

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 4:18 pm
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Brampton, Ont., company was fined $120,000 in connection to an incident which occurred at a Kitchener scrapyard in July of 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The ministry says on that day, a man was loading a rail car using a crane, equipped with an electromagnet device to move scrap metal at Triple M Metal LP on Balzer Road.

Read more: One year later, London, Ont. building collapse brings up mix of feelings for survivor

Once he finished loading the rail car, he got off the crane to release the brakes on the next car so they could be moved to allow other rail cars onto the line.

While he was aboard the car, another crane operator sent another car down the tracks which caused a collision between the rail cars.

The initial crane operator was critically injured as a result.

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

At the time, Waterloo Regional Police said that a 40-year-old man needed to be transported by Ornge Air to an out-of-region hospital with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour says that Triple M Metal Corp pled guilty to the charges back in January and was fined $120,000.

There was an additional 25-per cent surcharge added to the fine which will go to a government fund to assist victims of crime.

Click to play video: 'Labour shortages in Ontario amid push for more home isolation' Labour shortages in Ontario amid push for more home isolation
Labour shortages in Ontario amid push for more home isolation – Jan 21, 2022

 

