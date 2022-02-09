Brampton, Ont. company fined $120K after employee suffers critical injury at Kitchener scrapyard

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., company was fined $120,000 in connection to an incident which occurred at a Kitchener scrapyard in July of 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The ministry says on that day, a man was loading a rail car using a crane, equipped with an electromagnet device to move scrap metal at Triple M Metal LP on Balzer Road.

Once he finished loading the rail car, he got off the crane to release the brakes on the next car so they could be moved to allow other rail cars onto the line.

While he was aboard the car, another crane operator sent another car down the tracks which caused a collision between the rail cars.

The initial crane operator was critically injured as a result.

At the time, Waterloo Regional Police said that a 40-year-old man needed to be transported by Ornge Air to an out-of-region hospital with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour says that Triple M Metal Corp pled guilty to the charges back in January and was fined $120,000.

There was an additional 25-per cent surcharge added to the fine which will go to a government fund to assist victims of crime.

