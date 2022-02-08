Menu

Crime

Stolen BMW recovered from Grand River in Kitchener over weekend: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 10:37 am
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
The Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a stolen vehicle was recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener over the weekend, just hours after it had been reported stolen.

They say officers were called to a plaza near Glen Forest Boulevard and Bearinger Road in Waterloo on Friday at around 9:43 p.m. after it had been reported that a BMW SUV had gone missing.

About two hours later, a pedestrian spotted the vehicle with its hazard lights on, in the river near Bridge Street East.

Read more: 3 Kitchener schools placed under hold and secure Monday

Police say officers responded to the call along with others from the Kitchener Fire Department and Waterloo Paramedic Services.

Firefighters initially reported that the SUV was empty, a fact later confirmed when members of all the emergency response teams scaled the embankment for a closer look.

Read more: 2 men charged in connection to convoy-style protests in Waterloo over weekend

The SUV was then pulled from the river.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

