Stolen BMW recovered from Grand River in Kitchener over weekend: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a stolen vehicle was recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener over the weekend, just hours after it had been reported stolen.

They say officers were called to a plaza near Glen Forest Boulevard and Bearinger Road in Waterloo on Friday at around 9:43 p.m. after it had been reported that a BMW SUV had gone missing.

About two hours later, a pedestrian spotted the vehicle with its hazard lights on, in the river near Bridge Street East.

Police say officers responded to the call along with others from the Kitchener Fire Department and Waterloo Paramedic Services.

Firefighters initially reported that the SUV was empty, a fact later confirmed when members of all the emergency response teams scaled the embankment for a closer look.

The SUV was then pulled from the river.

Police say no injuries have been reported.