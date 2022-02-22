Quebec to lift classroom mask requirements for COVID-19 after March break

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will lift the mask mandate in elementary and high school classrooms starting March 7.

A spokesperson for Premier François Legault confirmed the decision to drop the COVID-19 health restriction Tuesday, but told Global News the announcement will be made the following day at a news conference by the province’s public health department.

The move comes as most schools prepare for their upcoming week-long break next month. Students in the Montreal, Outaouais, Abitibi, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord regions will be back in class after break on March 7.

Schools in other parts of the province, meanwhile, have a later break. Those students will not have to wear masks in class when they return on March 14.

Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of Quebec public health, is expected to unveil the details of the announcement Wednesday.

The Quebec government is in the midst of easing measures aimed at clamping down on the pandemic, with businesses reopening throughout February. The vaccine passport is also set to expire mid next-month.