Education

Quebec to lift classroom mask requirements for COVID-19 after March break

By Kalina Laframboise & Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Is it too soon to lift mask restrictions in Quebec schools?' COVID-19: Is it too soon to lift mask restrictions in Quebec schools?
Is it time for kids to stop wearing masks in school? Quebec public health officials are seriously considering it. Protesters have been demanding it. But as Dan Spector reports, others argue it's still too soon.

The Quebec government will lift the mask mandate in elementary and high school classrooms starting March 7.

A spokesperson for Premier François Legault confirmed the decision to drop the COVID-19 health restriction Tuesday, but told Global News the announcement will be made the following day at a news conference by the province’s public health department.

The move comes as most schools prepare for their upcoming week-long break next month. Students in the Montreal, Outaouais, Abitibi, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord regions will be back in class after break on March 7.

READ MORE: ‘Quebec will not abandon its efforts’ amid lagging vaccination rates among young kids

Schools in other parts of the province, meanwhile, have a later break. Those students will not have to wear masks in class when they return on March 14.

Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of Quebec public health, is expected to unveil the details of the announcement Wednesday.

The Quebec government is in the midst of easing measures aimed at clamping down on the pandemic, with businesses reopening throughout February. The vaccine passport is also set to expire mid next-month.

