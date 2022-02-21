Quebec adds 3 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has reported three new deaths tied to COVID-19 as the province entered a new phase of reopening Monday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at a total of 1,776, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Of those patients, 119 were in intensive care units, an increase of five.

In the last 24 hours, 101 people were admitted to Quebec hospitals while 83 were discharged.

The province reported 1,064 new cases as part of its daily tally. This number, however, does not accurately reflect the situation since official PCR screening sites are limited to certain groups.

Quebec did 15,521 tests Saturday, the latest day for which that information is given.

In the last day, the results of 474 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the government’s website. Of them, 363 were positive.

Officials say 11,393 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered the previous day. More than 18.3 million shots have been given to date.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the province has seen 912,463 cases and 13,856 deaths. Recoveries from the virus topped 878,000 as of Monday.