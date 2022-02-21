SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec lifts vaccine passport requirement at places of worship, capacity limits rise

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 8:30 am
Click to play video: 'Protest continues at Quebec City legislature' Protest continues at Quebec City legislature
Anti-mandate demonstrations continued on Sunday at Quebec's National Assembly. As Dan Spector reports, the protest's organizers were cheered on as they gave speeches addressed a lawmakers.

Quebec’s vaccine passport will no longer be required at places of worship and funerals as of Monday as the province continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

Among the other measures being lifted as part of Quebec’s phased reopening plan are capacity limits in retail stores and caps on the number of visitors at private seniors residences.

Conferences and other public events will be allowed to resume, while arcades, bowling alleys and other recreation centres are allowed to reopen.

Quebec plans to relax restrictions further on Feb. 28, and again on March 14, when all capacity limits and vaccine passport requirements are set to end.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the virus in the province has been trending down since peaking on Jan. 18 with 3,425.

The Health Department said Sunday that 1,758 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 114 patients in intensive care.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
