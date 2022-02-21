Quebec lifts vaccine passport requirement at places of worship, capacity limits rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s vaccine passport will no longer be required at places of worship and funerals as of Monday as the province continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions.

READ MORE: Thousands protest at Quebec City legislature again as anti-mandate demonstrations continue

Among the other measures being lifted as part of Quebec’s phased reopening plan are capacity limits in retail stores and caps on the number of visitors at private seniors residences.

Conferences and other public events will be allowed to resume, while arcades, bowling alleys and other recreation centres are allowed to reopen.

Quebec plans to relax restrictions further on Feb. 28, and again on March 14, when all capacity limits and vaccine passport requirements are set to end.

READ MORE:Quebec health system unprepared to handle Omicron fuelled long COVID cases

The number of hospitalizations linked to the virus in the province has been trending down since peaking on Jan. 18 with 3,425.

Story continues below advertisement

The Health Department said Sunday that 1,758 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 114 patients in intensive care.