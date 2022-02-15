Quebec to end COVID-19 vaccine passport system on March 14

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec will slowly put an end to its COVID-19 vaccine passport system, the province’s health minister announced Tuesday.

“We are withdrawing it gradually as we learn to live with the virus,” Christian Dubé told reporters in Quebec City.

The passport will no longer be used for big-box stores as well as the government-run liquor and cannabis stores starting Wednesday. Proof of vaccination will not be required to access places of worship as of Feb. 21.

Quebec’s vaccine passport system will be fully lifted for all settings — including restaurants, bars and entertainment venues — starting March 14.

Dubé said the program, which came into effect last fall, has succeeding in serving the government’s objectives to protect Quebecers and the health-care network as the pandemic continued.

The move comes one day after Premier François Legault said he would meet with public health officials to discuss whether the province’s vaccine passport system should remain in use.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday the proof-of-vaccination mandate in his province will be lifted as of March. Alberta and Saskatchewan have already ended similar requirements, while the Manitoba government also plans to lift its own system next month.

When asked if Quebec had plans to lift its mask mandate, the interim director of the province’s public health department said Tuesday it was too soon to do that.

Luc Boileau said the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations are dropping but it remains high, with over 2,000 patients across Quebec who have contracted the virus. That is why health rules need to be eased slowly.

“The health system is still fragile,” Boileau said. “It’s going better but it’s still fragile.”

Quebec is in the midst of gradually loosening health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Business closures and other measures were ordered last December as cases soared.

Gyms and spas were able to welcome clients at half capacity this week as the province entered its latest stage of reopening.

—with files from The Canadian Press