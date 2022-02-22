Ottawa police investigate shooting death of 20-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Ottawa.

Investigators say they were called to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus around 6:15 p.m. Monday after an unresponsive woman was brought in.

They say the woman was injured and died in hospital about an hour and a half later.

She’s been identified as Sahur Yare.

Police say the vehicle that brought her to the hospital left the scene, but was found nearby.

Homicide investigators are handling the case and urging anyone with information to come forward.

