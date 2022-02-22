Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigate shooting death of 20-year-old woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 8:18 am
Ottawa police investigate shooting death of 20-year-old woman - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

OTTAWA — Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Ottawa.

Investigators say they were called to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus around 6:15 p.m. Monday after an unresponsive woman was brought in.

They say the woman was injured and died in hospital about an hour and a half later.

She’s been identified as Sahur Yare.

Read more: Ottawa’s convoy occupation mostly clear, but police ‘not done’ with operation yet

Police say the vehicle that brought her to the hospital left the scene, but was found nearby.

Homicide investigators are handling the case and urging anyone with information to come forward.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
