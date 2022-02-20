Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa police brace for another day of confronting convoy protesters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2022 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa police use anti-riot weapons on convoy protesters, arrest 170 total' Ottawa police use anti-riot weapons on convoy protesters, arrest 170 total
WATCH: Ottawa police use anti-riot weapons on convoy protesters, arrest 170 total

Police are poised for a third day of actively confronting protesters in downtown Ottawa in hopes of finally ending the weeks-long occupation of the national capital.

On Saturday, hundreds of officers, some in full riot gear and deploying pepper spray, moved more aggressively to clear the area in front of Parliament Hill of people and vehicles illegally protesting COVID-19 public health measures.

Read more: Ottawa police use anti-riot weapons on convoy protesters, arrest 170

Steve Bell, Ottawa’s interim police chief, said officers had little choice but to use greater force in the face of demonstrators who ignored their repeated warnings to clear the area they had occupied for just over three weeks.

Police said 47 more people were arrested, bringing the total to 170 since Thursday, while dozens of vehicles, including many large trucks, either pulled out on their own or were towed away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Crowds thin as police clear downtown Ottawa' Trucker protests: Crowds thin as police clear downtown Ottawa
Trucker protests: Crowds thin as police clear downtown Ottawa

They also said they deployed mid-range impact weapons last night after protesters allegedly assaulted officers with weapons, though no serious injuries on either side were reported.

The second, more acrimonious day of police enforcement action, came as members of parliament resumed debating the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to help end the demonstrations, which still persisted in cities across Canada.

Peaceful protests in solidarity with the Ottawa demonstration were staged yesterday in Surrey, B.C., near a busy Canada-U.S. border crossing, as well as in Quebec City, and Fredericton.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOttawa Police tagFreedom Convoy tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagtruckers convoy tagOttawa Blockade tagFreedom convoy truckers tagCanad atrucker truckers convoy tagCanada's truclers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers