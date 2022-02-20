Menu

Live Updates

Live: Police pushing to end trucker convoy blockade in Ottawa

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 9:18 am
Click to play video: 'Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa' Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa
WATCH: Police continue arrests, towing trucks in Ottawa

Police in Ottawa are cracking down on the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that has occupied the Canadian capital for 24 days.

Police arrested some protesters that were wearing body armour and had smoke grenades on them. They also had miscellaneous fireworks in their bags, the police said.

As of Saturday evening, a total of 170 arrests were made.

In statements posted on Twitter on Saturday, Ottawa police described encounters with the convoy demonstrators as “assaultive” and “aggressive.”

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 170 amid push to clear convoy blockade

As a result, officers on the ground were equipped with helmets and batons for their own safety.

Police continue to urge the crowds to leave peacefully.

In the West Block, MPs in the House of Commons resumed their debate Saturday on the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act that had to be paused Friday because of security concerns.

The debate is scheduled to continue on Sunday and Monday, with a final vote set for 8 p.m. Monday.

-With files from The Canadian Press

Follow here for live coverage from Global News as the day unfolds…

