Politics

Ontario legislators return for pre-election session

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 6:06 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario provincial election scheduled for June 2' Ontario provincial election scheduled for June 2
WATCH ABOVE: The provincial election is rapidly approaching and while campaigning is already underway, it is still unclear how COVID will impact the run-up to election day and how we will cast our ballots on June 2. Matthew Bingley reports – Dec 28, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s provincial legislature is set to resume sitting today.

Legislators are returning for the last few weeks of session before the provincial election in June.

Party leaders say pandemic recovery and affordability will be among their top priorities.

Also expected is the government’s annual budget, which will likely give an early look at the Progressive Conservatives’ re-election platform.

Trending Stories

The spending plan that’s due before the end of March might include promised tax cuts.

Housing Minister Steve Clark has said he intends to enact some changes recommended by a recent task force on housing affordability before the June 2 election.

