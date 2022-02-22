Menu

Crime

Toronto police reopen some roads near Queen’s Park closed over potential protests

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 3:27 pm
Toronto police close off roads near Queen's Park on Feb. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto police close off roads near Queen's Park on Feb. 4, 2022. Tyler Thornley / Global News

Police have reopened some roads around Queen’s Park in Toronto after closing them on the weekend in anticipation of possible anti-mandate protests.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said vehicles are now being allowed to drive eastbound on Hoskin Avenue to southbound Queen’s Park Crescent.

Similarly, the force said vehicles can now drive westbound on Wellesley Street to northbound Queen’s Park Crescent.

However, police said the closure southbound on Queen’s Park Crescent at Bloor Street West will remain in place.

The force said the closure northbound on Queen’s Park Crescent at College Street will also remain.

Officers will be maintaining a presence in the downtown core, and “continue to monitor and make changes as necessary.”

The roads were initially closed on Saturday, after police said “several trucks came into the city” to “cause disruption” Friday night. Police said they made the decision to “close further roads” to “ensure more couldn’t get in.”

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

Police have had an increased presence in the city’s downtown core near Queen’s Park for weeks.

